In celebration of the launch of the latest TB Summer Monogram collection, Burberry has staged a takeover of the Pool at Strawberry Moon area of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

At the Goodtime Hotel, which stands as the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand from Pharrell Williams and David Grutman, the Burberry team has put together what’s billed as a “transformative takeover” that captures both the optimism of a fresh season and the unparalleled spirit of the summer.

For the special experience, the pool club is immersed in Burberry’s interlocking TB (Thomas Burberry) initials in season-inspired colorways. Also available as part of the TB Summer Monogram collection-promoting takeover are select treats from a TB Summer Monogram-wrapped popsicle cart, which will be available for shopping during select daytime hours.

In addition to the Goodtime takeover, Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram will be making appearances all summer long in “unexpected destinations” around the globe. Keep an eye out. In the meantime, the new TB Summer Monogram collection is currently available online and in select Burberry stores worldwide.

As for the Goodtime Hotel, which boasts designs from Ken Fulk, the seven-story hotel is set across an entire city block and offers guests the chance to stay in one of its 266 uniquely styled rooms. The centerpiece is the aforementioned Strawberry Moon region.

When teasing the Miami space last October during a chat with Vogue, Pharrell joked that the hotel offers visitors access to “spiritual WiFi” that facilitates everything from good vibes to good food.