Louis Vuitton has announced BTS as its new House Ambassadors.

In a statement shared Thursday night, the French fashion house praised the globally massive South Korean band as “pop icons” who are recognized for “uplifting messages that impart a positive influence” to fans.

“Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook,” an LV rep added.

In a statement accompanying fresh photos of the “Life Goes On” hitmakers, Virgil Abloh—LV’s artist director of menswear—touted the move’s impact of modernity on the fashion house.

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture,” Abloh said.

BTS, notably, wore Louis Vuitton for the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet festivities. At the ceremony, the group performed their hit “Dynamite,” a track which broke an array of Guinness World Records in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s announced BTS as the latest in the fast food brand’s series of artist partners to get their signature order featured on the menu. The BTS Meal hits participating locations in the U.S. on May 26 and includes a 10-piece McNuggets box, medium fries, medium Coke, and—for the first time in the States—sweet chili and cajun dippers.

Previously, McDonald’s went this route with J Balvin and Travis Scott collaborations, the latter of which included a highly coveted action figure.