When you think of BOSS, you probably picture tailored suits and European sophistication, not casual hoodies and sweatpants. But that’s all changing with the label’s new collaborative line produced with the NBA. This collection combines the best of fashion and hoops, offering up T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts from top NBA teams like the Warriors, Lakers, Nets, and Raptors. Even better, every item from this NBA capsule can be combined with BOSS’s tailored offerings to create a unique look. Below, you can peep the lookbook photos featuring Draymond Green, NBA G League star Zay Todd, rapper Aminé, and jewelry designer Greg Yuna, then click through to shop the collection.

