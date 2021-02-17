The Black-owned coffee and tea brand BLK & BOLD is launching its new Be Bold campaign, a self-documented video series featuring a variety of Black trailblazers who are making real differences in their respective mediums.

The BLK & BOLD brand was founded (and self-funded) by longtime friends Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson. With the Be Bold campaign, the two—in celebration of Black History Month—are aiming to amplify Black voices while inspiring a new generation of Black entrepreneurs to live boldly. The series includes a variety of authentic and unscripted videos in which participants share their thoughts on what it means to #BeBold, particularly in 2021.

The campaign also includes the launch of a special 20-percent-off promo on the brand’s products via their official site. Furthermore, an additional dollar will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a group which works toward ending hunger among children in America by providing healthy food. To participate in the promo and its accompanying charity aspect, customers need only use the code BOLD21 when shopping.

Featured voices in the Be Bold campaign include ASAP Ferg, Shaun Ross, Chris Bevans, Janell Stephens, Bimma Williams, Alex Hill, and Eunique Jones.

Below, see Ferg’s Be Bold campaign video: