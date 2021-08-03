Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler, the ready-to-wear brand founded by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, are continuing their partnership with the unveiling of a new collab collection.

The new unisex capsule collection aims to expand on the collar’s original designs by way of a more experimental approach to colorways, all while uniting each piece behind the common thread of functionality.

“We are thrilled to expand on our collaboration with Birkenstock,” McCollough and Hernandez said in a joint statement. “Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler both share a common respect and admiration for the craftmanship and detailed work that is integral to all of our products. We are excited to pick up where we left off and expand on the collection with fresh colorways that feel very in the moment and true to our brand.”

The capsule—boasting hook-and-loop closures and industrial contrast topstitching—will be available starting Aug. 6 via Birkenstock’s 1774 site. Shoppers can also pick up pieces via the Proenza Schouler site, select Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler retail locations, and additional select retailers worldwide.

“Founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been valuable partners that are completely aligned with our core values, two creatives that strive to find the perfect balance between form and functionality,” Oliver Reichert, Birkenstock’s CEO, said of the new capsule.

As shown above, the brands commemorated the new collection by recruiting photographer Collier Schorr for a special campaign starring celebrated Cheap Queen artist King Princess. For a closer look at the collection, see a selection of product shots below:

