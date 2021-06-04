The harsh reality is that most of us will never be able to walk into Icebox in Atlanta and spend six figures on a custom pendant or have Gabby Elan craft us a one-of-one set of diamond grills. But that doesn’t mean that seeing some of the custom pieces that celebs shell out their hard earned money on every month, and dreaming of that “maybe one day” scenario, isn’t still entertaining. This month saw some of the biggest names across pop culture flexing some pieces nobody on earth has.

Drake copped some championship rings for his rec basketball league, Nicki Minaj flaunted her extremely limited Richard Mille, and LeBron James got a custom diamond tooth to show off his own logo. Take a closer look at these and some of the other biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from May below.