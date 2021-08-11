Now that August is finally kicking off, it’s time to put together some great fits for the last weeks of Summer. Thankfully they are a number of great releases to consider this week. For those looking to get ready for winter, Arc’teryx has just released its new “System_A” collection. For those looking for some great looking gear that also promotes wellness, check out “Palaste” Palace’s new collaboration with Adidas. Of course, a lot of sneakerheads will be taking some L’s tomorrow trying to cop those Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan lows. But at least there’s some merch dropping on SNKRS that you might be able to snag if you’re lucky enough.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, as well as others from Extra Butter x New Balance, Saintwoods, Daily Paper, Agnes Kruel, and more, below.