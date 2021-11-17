With Thanksgiving just a week away, it’s time to pull together the perfect fit for seeing your extended family for the first time in a long time. And now that it’s 2021, who’s really dictating what you can and can’t wear for Thanksgiving? Whether you’re looking to carve a turkey in a Supreme x Missoni hoodie or tossing a football with some Telfar Uggs on, there are plenty of great style releases this week that will have you looking your best.

Gucci and Balenciaga are releasing co-branded apparel for The Hacker Project, Juliet Johnstone’s handdrawn art graces Reese Cooper’s latest pieces. Meanwhile, Givenchy is collaborating with Chito Sancheeto and AAPE is collaborating with Alpha Industries for a special collection. Check out details on how to cop these releases and others from Full Regalia, Kenzo, Mackage, and more, below.