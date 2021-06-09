Depending on where you live, it has been hot as hell outside recently. Hopefully, your wardrobe is set up to endure the harsh summer temperatures that are creeping up a bit earlier this year. If not, you’re in luck. This week has plenty of drops to help you out.

Supreme has linked up with Italian luxury brand Emilio Pucci for a collection of vibrant vacation and sportswear, New York’s Adsum has dropped up a solid assortment of lightweight staple pieces in an array of colors and materials, Tom Wood and Suicoke joined forces on some premium leather sandals, Noah restocked its sunglasses collab with Vuarnet, and local boutiques like Philly’s P’s and Q’s dropped off some new ripstop shorts for whatever outdoor activities you are about to get into this summer. Popular brands like 1017 Alyx 9sm, SNS, Off-White, A Ma Maniére, BornxRaised, Bape, and more are also releasing some solid products throughout the week.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.