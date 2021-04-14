The sun is shining. The temperature is above 60 degrees. It’s time to prep the wardrobe for a new season.

Thankfully, plenty of your favorite brands are making it easy this week. Rhude is dropping off its latest collection, Aimé Leon Dore continues its partnership with New Balance with a new capsule of cozy sportswear, Supreme is releasing a robust selection of T-shirts, John Elliott has some sandals hitting shelves made in collaboration with Suicoke that are perfect for your first beach trip, and there are even some worthy sunglasses being released by iconic shades purveyor Persol. And that isn’t even half of it.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.