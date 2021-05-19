Now that temperatures are starting to heat up, and many states across the United States are starting to reopen, it’s time to put together the freshest fits you can. Sadly, a lot of our favorite summer pieces have been collecting dust this past year. So there is ample time to refresh your closet with some of these great new drops this week.

The beloved outdoor brand Arc’Teryx has just unveiled its ReBird project, a new sustainable platform that will celebrate upcycled goods and products made from repurposed fabrics. Reese Cooper has just released a new DIY Chore Coat kit for anyone interested in picking up some cut and sew skills this summer. Brands like Stray Rats and Palace have dropped new T-shirts with some eyecatching graphics as well. If you’re looking for a new up and coming brand to support, check out Suspended Animation’s capsule collection with the Complex Shop.

Find out the details on how to cop all these releases, and others from Adidas Skateboarding, Fila, and YG’s 4Hunnid, below.