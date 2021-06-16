Notice that Culture III T-shirt Quavo was wearing at his recent show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida? It’s actually an exclusive collaboration with the Los Angeles-based brand Gallery Dept. and is one of many highlights from this week’s roundup of great style releases. Aside from Migos x Gallery Dept. merch, there’s also Nordstrom exclusives from Fear of God Essentials, sunglasses and a new Vans collab from Supreme, and more. For those looking for something new, check out the products from the Brands to Watch space at ComplexLand 2.0, which goes live today and will run until Friday.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from Noah, Noon Goons, Bobblehaus, and more, below.