Although we’ll never be able to wear the amazing designer outfits Olympic athletes were wearing during the opening ceremony from brands like Ralph Lauren or Telfar, there are plenty of other great releases to shop from this week. Brain Dead is collaborating with Slam Jam again, Aries is releasing its first pieces for Fall/Winter 2021, Dr. Martens is collaborating with JJJJound, and Nike is releasing a great collaboration with Yoon Ahn of Ambush to celebrate the Olympics going on in Tokyo right now. Folks looking for some sophisticated outerwear can shop from Nanamica or Carhartt’s latest wares. Meanwhile, Gentle Monster have released an amazing pair of sunglasses with Heron Preston.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from OVO, Homme Femme, Adsum, and more, below.