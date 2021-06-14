It’s that time of the year again to toast the dads in our lives, and when it comes to choosing something your old man won’t just store in the attic forever, we’ve got you covered. Is Father’s Day just another Hallmark holiday brought to you by consumerism? Well, yes. But hey, any chance we get to support Canadian brands by showcasing their goods—alongside some other generally dope shit you can buy at local retailers—we’re gonna do just that.

For the sports fan to the streetwear head to every dad in between, here are 25 cool Father’s Day gifts you can buy in Canada.