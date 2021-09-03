After waiting for over three years, and watching Drake’s sixth studio album being teased for months through collaborations with brands like Nike and Chrome Hearts, we finally learned that Certified Lover Boy was dropping this week when Drake posted an album cover filled with the emojis of pregnant women. Although Drake’s rival, Kanye West, decided to just put a black square as his album cover for Donda, Drake’s artistic choices were met with plenty of anger and confusion.

Yes, Certified Lover Boy is likely not going down in any books about the greatest album cover art ever made. But Drake has still released a number of great, and horrible, album covers over the years. Who can ever forget the iconic painting of baby Drake on Nothing Was The Same or the handwritten graffiti by Jim Joe on If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Drake’s album covers are so iconic that they have even turned into memes upon release—remember the ones Twitter made when Views dropped? From So Far Gone to Dark Lane Demo Tapes we ranked all of Drake’s album covers and mixtapes to celebrate the release of Certified Lover Boy. Scroll down to see where your favorite Drake album covers rank.