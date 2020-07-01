Although a global pandemic has disrupted the fashion industry like never before, brands and designers have been producing collections that give us something to look forward to during these bleak times. Once again, streetwear and luxury has crossed over in monumental ways. This year, 1017 ALYX 9SM’s founder Matthew M. Williams took over the Creative Director role at Givenchy, NIGO® collaborated with Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton, and Dior even released their own pair of Air Jordan 1’s.

However, streetwear is not dead. Brands like Supreme, Stussy, and Kith have continued to give us exciting drops these past couple months. And even a 100-year-old denim brand like Levi’s can still create exciting products through collaborations with rising designers like Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears. But smaller streetwear brands have also proven there’s more to this culture than just producing great clothes. It’s about building community in times when it’s needed the most. Brands like Joe Freshgoods and Brain Dead have released special drops aimed to support small Black businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter Movement. While Black designers like Telfar Clemens have continued producing genderless collections that aim to be inclusive and accesible for all. These are the best brands of 2020 (so far).