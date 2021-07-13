Belvedere, in what it’s billing as the “natural evolution” from its Made With Nature platform, is partnering with a trio of sustainability-focused leaders from various (but complementary) fields to bring nature to New York City.

The renowned vodka empire is partnering with acclaimed chef Kwame Onwuachi, Public School co-founder Maxwell Osborne, and Olivia Rose’s plant-based design studio Original Rose to launch the new Belvedere Organic Infusions range by way of an interactive set of greenhouse installations.

Image via Storm/Belvedere

Image via Belvedere

Image via Belvedere

“We launched Belvedere’s Made With Nature Platform in 2020 to deliver new and exciting yet natural products to a more conscious consumer,” Allison Varone, VP of Emerging Brands at Moët Hennessy, said in a recent press release. “With the launch of Belvedere’s Organic Infusions, we are taking that a step further by offering our consumers an incredible way to experience nature in NYC and enjoy these new offerings.”

The interactive greenhouse structures will be found at Elizabeth Street Gardens, marking an immersive experience designed to both celebrate the new Organic Infusions flavors and raise awareness for the need for climate protection. Onwuachi, Osborne, and Original Rose have designed each structure while pulling inspiration from three new Organic Infusions flavors.

Image via Belvedere

Image via Belvedere

Image via Belvedere

The new Belvedere Organic Infusions flavors are now available in select states at a suggested retail price of $36 for a 750-ml bottle.