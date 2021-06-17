Adding to a flurry of past collaborators, genderless London label Aries has teamed up with British sportswear giants Umbro to unveil a 10-piece, sporting-inspired collection.

Pulling from gabber-rave culture, the line-up comprises classic football jerseys in red, pink and blue, a pixelated graphic training set, and a contemporary take on a classic Umbro drill top and pants.

Shot by Lea Colombo, the campaign imagery takes a look at each piece with intimate images and psychedelic edits highlighting Aries’ unique aesthetic. A short film also supports the drop and features a group of football enthusiasts playing football with their dogs.

“Playing amateur football was off-limits during lockdown, so we started playing football with our dogs instead,” explains Aries founder Sofia Prantera. “While researching the creative with Lea, we found amazing footage of known footballers like Messi training with their dogs. This combined with the beautiful work of Dutch artist Rineke Dijkstra became the inspiration for the project.”

You can cop the full Aries x Umbro collection on June 17 from the Aries website. Take a closer look below.