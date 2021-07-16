For its latest collaboration, Aries has linked up with Cali Thornhill DeWitt to present a new collaboration with NTS.

Titled “Made in Italy,” the capsule features a range of wardrobe essentials — including tees, sweats, socks and bowling shirts — dressed with a slew of dystopian messages.

Bilingual phrases such as “TUTTI PAZZI” (Italian for “all crazy”) and “HELL ON EARTH,” pay reference to the founder’s heritage, the identity of Aries and the political and environmental uncertainty of the present day.

To broadcast the collection, the London-based label has teamed up with NTS to deliver a special radio show featuring an ensemble of talents, including Clairo, Nabihah Iqbal, Obongjayar, Shygirl and Vegyn. The talents will also be gifted an exclusive Aries x Cali Thornhill DeWitt x NTS varsity jacket that will not be available to purchase.

The full collection is set to drop 18 July via the Aries web store. Take a closer look at the shots below.