Nicole McLaughlin has joined the Arc’teryx Equipment family.

The New York-based designer/climber has been tapped as the brand’s first-ever design ambassador—a role that will continue McLaughlin’s mission to sustainable and functional fashion. Under the partnership, McLaughlin will host a series of workshops and Arc’teryx Academy events; the first of which will be a design and upcycling class that will take place in NYC this fall.

“As a climber and designer, I’m excited to partner with Arc’teryx,” McLaughlin said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to shared learnings and connecting our communities so that together we can amplify the value of circularity, including repurposing garments to keep waste out of landfills.”

In conjunction with the announcement, Arc’teryx unveiled two pieces designed by McLaughlin. The first of which is the Arc Cart, which was made out of two Bora 62 backpacks purchased on eBay.

“Based on the concept of making something to help navigate the outdoors,” McLaughlin said about the cruiser cart. “I’m a huge fan of Bora backpacks and their utilitarian quality, but also their durability. Once I settled on the idea of a rugged cart, I decided to make something that would not only help you take your climbing gear (ropes, harnesses, water bottles, snacks, crash pads, etc.) to the crag, but also create an extra element of functionality. It’s everything you need, rolled up into one.”

The second design is the Mini Tent, which was made out of recycled Arc’teryx Gore-Tex scraps that were sent to McLaughlin.

“I love mini and oversized things,” she said about the design. “… It’s an exploration of utilizing GORE-TEX cut-offs of all sizes in miniature proportions that have the potential to be scaled in a life-sized way for outdoor usage.”

WWD reports the two pieces are not for sale, but will be auctioned off to support a charity of McLaughlin’s choice.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nicole to the Arc’teryx team,” said Jurgen Watts, Arc’teryx’s director brand Experience. “We look forward to helping her share her passion for upcycling as we grow and evolve our initiatives in circularity and increasingly offer our guests more sustainable choices.”

Stay tuned as more details about the partnership, and its upcoming workshops, become available.