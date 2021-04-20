Mike Amiri continues to pay tribute to the city that raised him: Los Angeles, California.

The designer/creative director recently unveiled the fall/winter 2021 collection for his eponymous brand Amiri, which he launched over a decade ago in Downtown LA. The upcoming range is an homage to the city’s distinct cultural history that combined luxury with elements of classic streetwear. Amiri spoke about his vision for the fall/winter 2021 collection, and how the dressy-yet-relaxed aesthetic was in line with the moment.

“Reflecting on the past year, I was inspired by where I started, in the downtown Arts District in L.A. ...” Amiri told WWD. “People’s comfort levels are rising and they’re wanting to dress up again … It’s dressed up but relaxed, which is where men’s wear is going.”

The collection was showcased in a runway video centered on the 4th Street Bridge as well as recognizable blocks in Downtown LA. Directed by Cara Stricker, the visual is soundtracked by a handful of The Roots tracks curated by Amiri. You can check out the fall/winter 2021 runway show above as well as stills from the event below.

Amiri recently announced the launch of the Amiri Prize, which aims to support up-and-coming designers through a mentorship program as well as a $100,000 cash award.