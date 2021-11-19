Alife and Timberland have just joined forces to deliver a new 7.5-inch boot that arrives just in time as the seasons begin to shift into the colder months.

This new collaboration between Alife and Timberland exudes New York City authenticity, with both brands having strong roots in New York fashion and culture. The boot itself comes dressed in a waterproof seam-sealed construction with warm Primaloft insulation, and Vibram soles to help with traction. They also feature both brands’ logos and come in two distinct colorways that reflect New York style as well.

The new boots will be included in Timberland and Alife’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and is only the latest item in a long lineage of collaborations between the brands that goes back for years. Back in May, the brands dropped their Authentics 3-Eye Thickened Lug in a burgundy and chocolate colorway. Unfortunately, this would be the last Timberland x Alife drop to be released in Alife’s New York City flagship store, as two days later the brand’s general manager Treis Hill shared that they would be closing the location.

“There isn’t a person of influence in streetwear today that has not stepped foot in the shop,” Hill wrote in the heartfelt caption announcing the closure. “It was more than just a retail store, it was a meeting ground for downtown’s youth, it played host to countless live concerts from Drake, Nas, John Mayer, King Krule. It raised a generation of creatives.”

Despite Alife’s New York City brick-and-mortar location closing its doors, the brand is still thriving and this latest collaboration reflects that. The Timberland x Alife FW21 collection is available online and in stores now. Check out some shots of the boot down below.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist