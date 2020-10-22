Thousands, if not millions, of words have been written to guide guys to the brands or pieces that will help them look cool™—for the "right" price. While several sites/magazines/friends have weighed in on the topic, let us put you on the right path.

Before someone claims that *pushes glasses up nose* "being fly is in direct correlation with the amount of streetwear you're wearing," that way of thinking may be a little outdated. Sure, streetwear is essential to one's flourishing aesthetic, but we sought out the brands that should have you covered for nearly every situation and event in your life.

Whether you're searching for a wedding season suit, or just want to crush the competition at the beach, these are the best affordable brands guys should be familiar with.