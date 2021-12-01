Treat yourself mentality this holiday season. There’s no doubt that you and your crew deserve it, but this doesn’t mean you have to go broke trying to enjoy life’s pleasures.
Keep scrolling and you’ll find a variety of luxurious gift ideas that won’t break the bank. Contrary to what most people think, there’s so much more that goes into luxury than a high price tag. These quality presents provide unparalleled value that more than make the affordable price tags worth it.
Cool and Cashmere
Rib-knit Cashmere Hat | $35
Unless it’s someone really special, we totally understand that a cashmere sweater may be too steep as a gift. Instead, grab a cashmere hat. Since it’s an accessory that can be worn daily, it’s actually a better investment anyway.
A Sustainable Choice
Veja Esplar Leather White Brittany | $120
Wrap this pair of Veja “V” sneakers up for someone on your list and we know that person won’t be disappointed. Beyond being on-trend, Veja only works with raw materials making the footwear more durable. And despite the high cost of this production process, the brand minimizes ad spending which allows their prices to remain low.
Jog It Up
Merino Wool Joggers | $70
Forget standard sweatpants, gift joggers instead. In addition to high-quality merino knit construction, these bottoms are versatile, which means they’re perfect for lounging around or dressing them up for a night out.
Skip the Wires
Catch:1 Essentials | $40
On the hunt for a useful gift with a reasonable price? Consider a wireless charging pad. It’s a handy buy that’s sure to elevate any workspace. And with so many people continuing to work from home, this gift is spot on.
Snag a Staple Sweater
Merino Wool Sweater | $50
Sweaters are universal wardrobe staples. So give the gift of merino and make the whole squad warm and happy.
Travel Well
Away The Mini | $45
Next time you hop on a domestic flight, you’ll probably notice that everyone has an Away suitcase. While you’re welcome to go all out by gifting one of the premium suitcases, you can also wow someone with a mini version as a stocking stuffer at a fraction of the cost. Go ahead, give someone a chic new way to carry toiletries or other travel essentials.
Go Vegan
Vegan Boots | $200
Shelling out for eco-friendly pieces can be pricey, but fashion-forward items like vegan boots are also durable. While $200 seems like a lot for boots, think of the value they’ll have over time. It’s likely the person you give it to will still be using them next year, so perhaps it could even be presented as a multi-year gift.