With the holidays approaching, it’s time to start getting serious about shopping for gifts. Still, even when you want to show the people you love how much they mean to you, sometimes your budget doesn’t allow you to buy everyone’s gifts at once. Luckily, Affirm, a buy now, pay later service that allows shoppers to split the cost of their purchases into manageable installments, is here to ensure you can still shop for everyone on your list (see footer for details).

Since 2012, Affirm has helped buyers cop perfect gifts from thousands of retailers nationwide while paying for them over time via biweekly or monthly payments. To sweeten the deal, Affirm never charges compounding interest and has no late fees or unexpected costs. That means you can finally buy those sneakers for your brother or that puffer jacket for mom just in time for the holidays without losing sleep over unforeseen charges.

If you’re still in need of gifting inspiration, look no further than this Complex gift guide filled with items you can purchase using Affirm. Check things out, then gift now and pay at your own pace from top websites like GOAT, Rag & Bone, Neiman Marcus, Adidas, and Newegg.

A Ma Maniére x Wmns Air Jordan 3 Retro SP ‘Raised By Women’ from GOAT