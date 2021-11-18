With the holidays approaching, it’s time to start getting serious about shopping for gifts. Still, even when you want to show the people you love how much they mean to you, sometimes your budget doesn’t allow you to buy everyone’s gifts at once. Luckily, Affirm, a buy now, pay later service that allows shoppers to split the cost of their purchases into manageable installments, is here to ensure you can still shop for everyone on your list (see footer for details).
Since 2012, Affirm has helped buyers cop perfect gifts from thousands of retailers nationwide while paying for them over time via biweekly or monthly payments. To sweeten the deal, Affirm never charges compounding interest and has no late fees or unexpected costs. That means you can finally buy those sneakers for your brother or that puffer jacket for mom just in time for the holidays without losing sleep over unforeseen charges.
If you’re still in need of gifting inspiration, look no further than this Complex gift guide filled with items you can purchase using Affirm. Check things out, then gift now and pay at your own pace from top websites like GOAT, Rag & Bone, Neiman Marcus, Adidas, and Newegg.
A Ma Maniére x Wmns Air Jordan 3 Retro SP ‘Raised By Women’ from GOAT
Price: $329
Or 4 interest-free payments of $83 with Affirm
Neutrals are in this year. Get your girl a pair of A Ma Maniére x Wmns Air Jordan 3 Retro SP ‘Raised By Women’ sneakers, and she’ll have a pair of subtle, stylish shoes to plug into any outfit in her wardrobe right away.
Salomon XT-6 Advanced ‘Safari Vintage Kaki’ from GOAT
Price: $205
Or 4 interest-free payments of $52 with Affirm
This sneaker is the ideal gift for someone who likes fresh outdoor gear they can wear in the streets. With Ortholite® insoles and Quicklace™ pull-cord lacing system, the XT-6 Advanced ‘Safari Vintage Kaki’ is great for both trail running in harsh conditions and as key piece in any winter wardrobe.
Fendi Men’s FF Striped Wool Scarf at Neiman Marcus
Price: $490
Or as low as $45 per month with Affirm
If you love someone, you won’t let their neck be exposed this winter. Add a touch of excitement and warmth to any outfit with this two-toned Fendi scarf. This wool piece is versatile enough to wear multiple ways and is perfect for any occasion—making it a true winter necessity.
Canada Goose Arctic Down Gloves at Neiman Marcus
Price: $225
Or 4 interest-free payments of $57 with Affirm
You can never go wrong with Canada Goose. With elastic drawcords at the gauntlet cuffs and nylon shells with polyester linings, these gloves are made to help your hands survive even the coldest winters. You’ll be sure to warm the hands (and hearts!) of whoever receives these frigid-weather essentials.
Rag & Bone Joelle Nylon Puffer Jacket
Price: $595
Or as low as $54 per month with Affirm
Transition your wardrobe from fall to winter with this Rag & Bone oversized puffer jacket. Crafted from nylon and featuring a funnel neck, it will keep your giftee warm even in the harshest winter conditions.
Rag & Bone Manston Recycled Nylon Bomber Jacket
Price: $595
Or as low as $54 per month with Affirm
Everyone needs a good bomber! That’s where this Rag & Bone Recycled Nylon Bomber jacket comes in. This traditional military jacket is a staple every winter wardrobe requires. A classic style that always looks current, this bomber also boasts a hi-vis orange lining for those who appreciate great details.
Adidas Ultra Boost 21 Shoes
Price: $180
Or 4 interest-free payments of $45 with Affirm
For someone who is on their feet all day, consider gifting them the Adidas Ultra Boost 21. This lightweight shoe’s supportive heel counter and Boost midsole will make standing up during their 9-5 a breeze, while keeping their feet looking fresh.
Adidas Ozweego Shoes
Price: $110
Or 4 interest-free payments of $28
Nineties Babies, this ones for you! Give the gift of nostalgia this year with the Adidas Ozweego Shoes. This shoe pays homage to its predecessor, the ’98 Ozweego 3, while incorporating futuristic updates like Adiprene + Forefoot cushioning and a mesh upper with suede and TPU overlays.
JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker at Newegg
Price: $150
Or as low as $14 per month with Affirm
This JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is the perfect gift for someone who carries music with them wherever they go. With durable fabric material and rugged rubber housing, this speaker is built to outlast competitors no matter how wild its adventures.
Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition Console at Newegg
Price: $919
Or as low as $84 a month with Affirm
Sure, the PS5 is a bit easier to get than before, but it’s still a pricey pickup. Save yourself some money up front with an Affirm payment plan. With lightning fast loading, stunning graphics, and 3D audio technology, the gamer in your life will never want to put the controller down.
*Your rate will be 0% APR or 10% to 30% APR based on credit and is subject to an eligibility check. For example, a $700 purchase might cost $63.25 per month over 12 months at 15% APR. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lender license.