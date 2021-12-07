Later this month, adidas will open doors on a new pop-up experience offering visitors a shot at purchasing upcycled pieces from a variety of top designers with a focus on sustainable fashion.

The pop-up will open in New York City on Dec. 11 and is set to feature work from Theophilio, Ji Won Choi, Basketcase Gallery, Eva Joan Repair, Frankie Collective, Beepy Bella, and Tyranny + Mutation. In a statement shared Tuesday, Katja Schreiber—SVP of sustainability at adidas—said the team was excited to bring this climate-friendly shopping experience and celebration of artistic ingenuity to consumers in a unique way.

“Clothing waste is a mounting problem, but facing it head-on and shifting towards a circular future will be our solution,” Schreiber said. “At adidas, we see it as our responsibility to bring our consumers along on the journey and create awareness of how purchase choices—from opting for an upcycled shoe to donating end-of-life clothing—can make a huge impact.”

To purchase something at the pop-up, visitors must trade in the associated weight in used pieces from their own closet, which will then be converted into points. Each consumer is allowed up to 10 pounds’ worth of used pieces and will be able to purchase up to two items at the pop-up. Visitors can also make appointments with Basketcase Gallery and Eva Joan Repair in advance for on-site screenprinting and customizations, respectively.

The address for the pop-up, which serves as a component of adidas’ Choose to Give Back campaign, is 61 Crosby Street. Th experience kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will wrap up at 7:00 p.m. ET. See a selection of what to expect below. For more on the larger Choose to Give Back campaign, click here.

