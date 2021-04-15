adidas have reunited with their lond-term eco partners Parley to introduce a new collection of weather-resistant outdoor clothing made from sustainable materials.

adidas originally teamed up with Parley in 2015 to on a shared mission to use 100% recycled polyester in their products by 2024. While 2020 was tough for many reasons, we’re already getting a glimpse at brighter days ahead spent out and about – and technical outdoor equipment never been in higher demand as a result.

Taking action against the spread of plastics in the environment and offering high-performance choices, the duos latest collaboration, ‘Mountains to Oceans’, is again made with Parley Ocean Plastic – upcycled marine plastic waste that is intercepted from remote islands, beaches and coastal communities.

Each piece in the collection is crafted with cutting-edge outdoor performance and aesthetic whilst protecting the planet from plastic waste, hikers can explore further with built the latest technology designed to have a positive impact on the world.

As part of Adidas’ highly rated Terrex Program, key pieces from the collection features Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Parley Boots, a backpack and a lightweight-yet-durable MyShelter jacket primed for fast-paced environments where the weather is as fast-paced as the wearer.

The adidas and Parley collection is available to cop from adidas and retailers such as Well Gosh now. Get a closer look at the capsule below.