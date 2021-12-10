No matter who’s on your list, it can be easy to get carried away with your holiday spending. One way to reel yourself in is by sticking to a budget, but don’t stress—even a dollar amount as small as $20 can go a long way at adidas. You’ll find everything including spot-on stocking stuffers, solid exchange gift ideas, and even splurge-worthy footwear. Scroll and see that sticking to a price range is simpler than you think. 

$20 or Under 

Let’s start off with must-buy stocking stuffers that will encourage your giftees to get out there and be active. We suggest checking out a pair of Adventure Socks, the Tiro PrimeGreen Shoe Bag, or an adidas Branding Seven-Panel Hat. Whether it’s hiking or picking up a new sport, these are affordable, practical presents that people on your list can actually use. 

Adventure Socks

Adventure Socks

$13

Tiro Primegreen Shoe Bag

Tiro Primegreen Shoe Bag

$16

Branding Seven-Panel Hat

Branding Seven-Panel Hat

$20

$50 or Under 

Do you have a gift exchange in your future? If you want to impress your crew with an item no one will return, this is the section for you. Since athleisure continues to stay on trend, we know everyone will love an Adicolor Archive Backpack, a Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Jacket, or a Novelty Primegreen Cold.RDY Beanie

Adicolor Archive Backpack

Adicolor Archive Backpack

$40

Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Jacket

Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Jacket

$50

Novelty Primegreen Cold.RDY Beanie

Novelty Primegreen Cold.RDY Beanie

$30

$100 or Under 

If you’re able to spend a bit more, consider these items that are ready to elevate anyone’s fitness fits. No matter who you’re shopping for, most anyone will appreciate getting a pair of OR0057 Transparent Injected, a Heavyweight Shmoofoil Hoodie, or a pair Ozelia Shoes.

OR0057 Transparent Injected

OR0057 Transparent Injected

$90

Heavyweight Shmoofoil Hoodie

Heavyweight Shmoofoil Hoodie

$90

Ozelia Shoes

Ozelia Shoes

$100

$150 or Under 

For those feeling extra generous, the Terrex PrimaLoft Padded Pants, Adventure Top Loader Bag, and X9000L4 Shoes should be on your radar. These picks are where fashion meets function and your loved ones will be thrilled to add any of the above buys to their closet. 

Terrex PrimaLoft Padded Pants

Terrex PrimaLoft Padded Pants

$140

Adventure Top Loader Bag

Adventure Top Loader Bag

$110

X9000L4 Shoes

X9000L4 Shoes

$140

$200 or Under 

Finally, some say money can’t buy happiness, but it can certainly get someone on your holiday gift list a stylish, comfortable item or two. For around $200, you can gift the Jeremy Scott Track Top, a Tyshawn Puff Jacket, or some Ultraboost 22 Shoes—which just dropped on Dec. 9.

Jeremy Scott Track Top

Jeremy Scott Track Top

$180

Tyshawn Puff Jacket

Tyshawn Puff Jacket

$170

Ultraboost 22 Shoes

Ultraboost 22 Shoes

$190

