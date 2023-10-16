Notwoways’ New ‘Matter’ Sneaker Is The Epitome Of Low-key Heat

London-based sneaker label notwoways is gearing up for the release of the latest iteration of its Formula sneaker. Making its debut earlier this year, the new Matter design promises to redefine style, comfort, and versatility for all occasions.

Made with premium black nubuck, the silhouette pays homage to the brand’s original Lacuna release, while also offering enhanced features. For example, one of the standout features is the specially crafted outsole, tailored to provide an exceptionally comfortable fit, particularly for those with wider feet. Additionally, the Matter also boasts a cushioned heel lining and arch support, as well as a removable velcro strap which has been thoughtfully repositioned, providing a more secure fit for wearers.

As always, comfort remains a top priority for brand founders Callum McGinley and Rockwell Princely. For this edition, the duo have developed hand-stitched midsoles and an improved material structure that minimises creases, maintaining a fresh and stylish appearance. Rounding out the release is a pair of thin black laces, adding a touch of sophistication, and for increased versatility, the package includes an extra set of wider flat black laces.

You can cop the new Formula model, ‘Matter’, from Oct. 19 exclusively through on the notwoways webstore.