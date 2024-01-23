Goldwin Highlights Eclectic Styling For Spring/Summer 2024 Lookbook

Goldwin has shared its Spring/Summer 2024 lookbook, showcasing the collection amidst the picturesque, natural landscapes of Japan.

Focusing on three pillars—Lifestyle, Athletic and Outdoor—the Japanese label’s latest line-up comprises a range of products that seamlessly blend practical functionalities essential for outdoor activities, all while emphasising a minimalist design aesthetic.

The offering is packed with technical styles like windbreakers, trench coats, overshirts, blazers, nylon coach jackets, sweat-wicking tees, cargo pants and utility shorts. In the Athletic category, notable pieces include the PERTEX SHIELDAIR A/L Jacket and pants, both of which are the result of a collaboration with Goldwin’s contracted athlete and world-class trail runner Dylan Bowman.

The Outdoor category, meanwhile, showcases highly functional items such as the GORE-TEX Aqua Tech 3L Jacket featuring GORE C-KNIT backer technology in the lining, and the PERTEX SHIELDAIR Mountaineering Jacket. Rounding out SS24 is the Lifestyle segment, featuring an array of classic styles made to cater to various preferences with versatile styling.

You can cop the Goldwin Spring/Summer 2024 collection on Jan. 26 from the brand’s webstore.