The Best White T-Shirts to Buy Right Now

From classics like Hanes to newer styles from Uniqlo, here are 10 white T-shirts you should be keeping in your closet.

Sep 22, 2023

The most quintessential piece of any wardrobe is a reliable white T-shirt. Sure, there are much more fun items to shop for, but don’t phone it in when it comes time to purchase some crispy new white tees. 

We aren’t here to knock the tried and true packs of Hanes. There’s always a place for those in your dresser. But if you’re in search of the perfect blank T-shirt to throw on and look a bit more presentable when you step out of the house, there are certainly better options out there, no matter what your budget is. 

Check out 10 white T-shirts that we think are worth the money, below.

Uniqlo U AIRism Cotton

Via Uniqlo

Price: $19.90
Where to Buy It: Uniqlo 

If there’s a T-shirt on this list that I can personally attest to the most, it’s Uniqlo’s AIRism T-shirt. The elongated sleeves and boxy fit make them a more stylish option than your typical white T-shirt. You’ll still feel put together if you step out of the house in one of these. AIRism is also super breathable, which means you’ll stay dry in any weather. The shape of them makes them a bit annoying for layering, but it’s not impossible. If you want something that fits a bit less oversized, just make sure you buy one size down from your usual T-shirt size.

Uniqlo Supima Cotton

Via Uniqlo

Price: $19.90
Where to Buy It: Uniqlo

Not everyone prefers an oversized fit. If that’s you, Uniqlo also makes these Supima cotton T-shirts with a more classic silhouette. These are great for layering or tossing on by themselves. Plus they feel great. They’re super soft without sacrificing durability.  

Comfort Colors

Via Amazon

Price: $9.89-$15.01
Where to Buy It: Amazon

If you love your T-shirts to feel lived in, Comfort Colors is the pick for you. The super-soft cotton garment is pre-treated to feel like it’s been washed 50 times fresh out of the box. Get that cozy feel of a vintage T-shirt without having to worry about who’s worn it for years before you ended up with it. 

Lady White Co.

Via SSENSE

Price: $110 (two pack)
Where to Buy It: SSENSE

Spending $100 for two plain white T-shirts may seem a bit crazy to you. These are handmade in Los Angeles, which contributes to the high price. But if you’re someone out there looking for something a bit more premium, look no further. Lady White Co. started in 2015 with the goal of creating the perfect white T-shirt. Did they succeed? Find out for yourself.

Shaka Wear

Price: $12.39-$24.78
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Shaka Wear’s heavyweight T-shirts have become a go-to blank for plenty of burgeoning brands as of late for a reason. Their 7 oz. weight and super-thick collar make them feel built to last. For the price, the quality you’re getting is hard to beat. 

Pro Club

Via Amazon

Price: $12-$21
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Pro Clubs are a West Coast staple. But you don’t need to be from Los Angeles to make them a staple in your closet. The best part: They’re super affordable, so once yours start to yellow beyond recovery you don’t have to sweat dropping the money on some fresh ones.

Hanes Essentials

Via Amazon

Price: $15.98 (four pack)
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Not much to say here. Hanes is the classic. Yes, there are better options out there, but you still can’t go wrong with the bargain of a Hanes four-pack. If you opt for Hanes, though, just make sure to replenish your stash every few months (weeks? days?). These aren’t meant to be worn forever.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Via Nordstrom

Price: $64.50 (five pack)
Where to Buy It: Nordstrom

Another tried and true classic is the pack of Polo tees. That little horse logo embroidered near the bottom hem is important. These aren’t just some Hanes white T-shirts. It’s Ralph though.

Goodfellow & Co.

Via Target

Price: $8
Where to Buy It: Target

Target isn’t just a place to frivolously spend $100 on groceries you may or may not actually need. Its in-house brand Goodfellow and Co. also makes a pretty great white T-shirt. If you need something in a pinch, go grab one to see for yourself. $8 is hard to beat. 

Champion

Via Champion

Price: $15
Where to Buy It: Champion

Champion may be known more for its sweats and hoodie, but they make a great T-shirt too. If you don’t mind the subtle logos, add this to the cart alongside that new Reverse Weave hoodie you’re getting for the cooler months ahead.

