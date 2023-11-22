The Best Holiday Gifts to Buy During Amazon Black Friday Deals

From cozy slippers to coffee makers, here are some of the best gifts worth buying during Amazon Black Friday Deals.

Nov 22, 2023

It's holiday season, which means it's time to start shopping for all of the loved ones in your life. And Black Friday started early this year.

Now, it isn't a competition, but nobody wants to be the family member notorious for giving everyone crappy gifts each year. Amazon Black Friday Deals is off and running, so we decided to do some of the hard work for you to guarantee that isn't you.

Whether you're looking for something practical or luxurious, there's something for you here. Check out some of the foolproof gifts available at a great discount on Amazon Prime right now, below.

Beats Studio Pro

Original Price: $349.99
Sale Price: $169.95
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Sometimes you just need to block out the outside noise and relax with that new André 3000 album. Maybe you just want no distractions when you're running through the latest releases on Friday morning. Whatever the reason, a good pair of headphone is always necessary. 

Nespresso VertuoPlus

Original Price: $169.95
Sale Price: $118.97
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Any coffee lover in your life will be grateful if you gift them a Nespresso machine this holiday season. Not having to shell out upwards of $5 every morning for a cup of coffee will go a long way. Plus, this thing makes an amazing cup of coffee and there are plenty of different flavors of Nespresso pods to choose from. This isn't just your parents instant coffee maker. I got one for Christmas last year and it's one of the best things I've ever gotten. Just trust me on this one. 

Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine

Original Price: $599.99
Sale Price: $427.49
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Sure, PS5s and Nintendo Switches are cool, but nothing beats the nostalgia of an arcade machine. This particular one comes pre-loaded with three versions of the inconic NFL BLITZ franchise: BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. Imagine having your buddies over on Sunday and having this on deck?  The best part, no quarters required (who really carries change anymore anyway?) If anyone who knows the writer of this post is reading this, consider this a hint as to what they'd love to see under the tree in a few weeks.  

Koolaburra by UGG

Original Price: $74.99
Sale Price: $54.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Did you know UGG had a budget-friendly line called Koolaburra? We didn't either. But the coziness of UGG boots and slippers will always be a welcomed gift during the colder months. These faux fur-lined slippers are perfect for coffee runs, house slippers, and anything in between. 

Louis Vuitton Monogram Neverfull

Original Price: $1,695
Sale Price: 15% off with code "PRELOVED15" when you spend $1,000+
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Getting a luxury hand bang for a discount isn't the easiest thing to do. But if you're trying to impress that important person in your life, this is a deal that can't be beat. Plenty of pre-owned designer bags are available for 15% off from popular names like Chanel, Gucci, Dior, and more. We kept it classic with this Louis Vuitton Neverfull, but we really recommend taking a look at all of the options for yourself to find the one that truly matches your loved one's style. 

Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami Belt

Original Price: $1,150
Sale Price: 15% off with code "PRELOVED15" when you spend $1,000+
Where to Buy It: Amazon

This amazing luxury discount doesn't just apply to hand bags. There are also some great pre-owned accessories too, like this belt from the highly-coveted Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton collaboration from 2003. We know this is meant to serve as a gift guide, but we won't blame you if seeing this made you pivot to some personal shopping. 

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

Original Price: $549.99
Sale Price: $349
Where to Buy It: Amazon

A clean living space is essential to a happy life. But we know that sometimes vacuuming just feels like an annoying chore, especially with all of the other stuff going on in your day-to-day lives. So, how about a vacuum that cleans and empties itself? Sounds like a blessing. Bless somebody this holiday season. Not all robots are scary. 

Yeti Rambler 20 Oz. Travel Mug

Original Price: $38
Sale Price: $28.50
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Whether you need to keep hydrated or caffeinated, never underestimate the importance of a durable travel mug. Yeti makes some of the best on the market, so scooping one up for a discount is a good idea. 

Ray-Ban Wayfarer

Original Price: $171
Sale Price: $119.41
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarers will never go out of style. If someone in your life is searching for a new pair of everyday shades, look no further. 

New Balance 997H

Original Price: $89.99
Sale Price: $58.99
Where to Buy It: Amazon

Yes, there are plenty of more exciting New Balance collabs out there, but grey New Balances are always a welcome addition to any sneaker rotation. Gift this pair to someone this holiday season and don't be surprised if you see them wearing them almost everyday soon after. 

