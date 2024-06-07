10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Patta x Stüssy, House of Errors, and More
Patta x Stüssy boxing shorts, a linen shirt from House of Errors, and more are featured in this week's roundup.
There are literally hundreds of brands dropping new product every single week. It can be hard to keep up with everything. And even after you find out one of your favorite brands is dropping something, there's no guarantee that you'll have all the time needed to comb through an entire collection until you find your favorite piece.
We tried to do a bit of the hard work for you. We took a look at some of the best drops throughout the past week and selected 10 of our favorite items we think are worth adding to your closet. This week, that includes boxing shorts from Patta and Stüssy, a linen shirt from House of Errors, and some new Salomons from MM6.
Take a closer look at all of the picks below.
