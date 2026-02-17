Style

Weekend Offender Nod To British Subcultures For Spring/Summer 2026

Lightweight fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and functional designs rooted in British subculture.

Image via Weekend Offender
Image via Weekend Offender

Weekend Offender are back with their Spring/Summer 2026 collection, bringing a focus on lightweight fabrics, relaxed silhouettes and functional designs rooted in British subculture.

The new line places wearability at the forefront, featuring transitional jackets, overshirts and over-tops that are designed for easy layering. Pieces combine technical, water-repellent materials with soft, durable cottons, ensuring both comfort and resilience for everyday wear.

The colour palette shifts toward softer, spring-ready tones—including stone, muted greens and earthy shades—layered across clean and modern shapes. Graphic T-shirts have been updated with oversized fits, made from premium 200gsm cotton, and feature in-house designs that reference football culture, backstage rituals and cult cinema, continuing the brand’s storytelling through print.

Weekend Offender’s iconic house check also returns in refreshed styles, including the Tiaret Cotton Over-Top, appearing both as bold, all-over prints and as subtle trim details. By blending functionality with the brand’s signature streetwise aesthetic, the Spring/Summer 2026 collection balances style and practicality.

SS26 is out right now.


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