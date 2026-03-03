The Couture Club’s New Collection Is For People Always ‘On The Go’

The Couture Club’s Pre-Spring 2026 collection, titled On The Go, introduces a refined wardrobe for the modern city dweller constantly in motion.



Designed to transition seamlessly from day to night, the collection is presented against a stark studio backdrop, allowing the pieces to speak for themselves. New silhouettes headline the drop, including clean, contemporary denim, versatile transitional stripes and jackets built for effortless spring layering. Heavily washed and sun-bleached jerseys sit alongside core denim staples, while washed waffle textures and a carpenter jacket add depth and dimension.



A thoughtfully-curated colour palette refreshes seasonal dressing, and signature offerings such as the Multi Font have been refined for improved balance, style and everyday versatility. The campaign signals a new chapter for the UK brand. Beginning in a minimalist studio to spotlight product detail, it transitions into urban environments, capturing talent navigating city life. The storytelling extends across social media and influencer collaborations, creating a cohesive narrative across all channels.



“From a design perspective, this is a collection we are really proud of,” says creative director Ross Worswick. “Each drop this year has been carefully refined to perfect the fits and deliver an overall better product. These are transitional pieces you’ll reach for season after season. We’re also excited about how the marketing team has executed the campaign. Rather than focusing solely on the campaign itself, we’ve pushed the story across social channels and influencers—a direction we haven’t explored as strongly before.”



This collection will be available from March 4 via the brand’s online store.