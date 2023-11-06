Espolòn Tequila and PAISABOYS Connect on the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition for Día de los Muertos

Joey Barba and Javier Bandera, the founders of PAISABOYS, wanted to make quality gear that told a real story. They carried that goal into their collaboration with Espolòn Tequila, the Calavera Collection: The Afterparty Edition, a clothing capsule celebrating Día de los Muertos. The collection includes sweatpants, a long-sleeve T-shirt, and hats, each piece featuring artwork inspired by the ofrendas honoring late family members and Mexican culture as a whole. “There’s a lot of hidden gems and messages in there that you gotta really take a look at deeply to connect with,” says Barba. “But with a lot of our culture and our people, they speak the same language we do, so they understand it immediately, and I think they’re gonna understand this collaboration immediately and what we’re trying to do with it.”



