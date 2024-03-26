Stone Island Marina Debuts Spring/Summer '24 Collection

Featuring muted tones and archival graphic stripes, Stone Island Marina is keeping it relaxed for the warmer months.

Mar 26, 2024
Stone Island's Marina division has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featuring understated colors and relaxed looks.

The pieces for the collection—which were photographed by David Sims under artistic direction from Ferdinando Verderi—comprise soft colors with underemphasized but flattering accents. Included is a boatneck knit made of raw hand organic cotton in a loose fit, raw linen canvas pants, and a hooded blouson that's also raw linen canvas.

Other pieces include Bermuda shorts, a hooded knit, and accessories such as a 6-panel cap and tote bag. Artist Soldier stars in the collection, which is accompanied by a video showcasing the pieces, seen above.

Check out some images of the collection below.

Individual stands in front of a backdrop with text, wearing a casual beige sweater and pants with a camo pattern
Stone Island
Person stands in front of patterned backdrop wearing a white Stone Island Marina shirt and pants with horizontal stripe details
Stone Island
Person in a casual sweater and shorts standing in an art studio surrounded by canvases and paint bottles
Stone Island
Man in a hooded jacket and shorts standing in an artist&#x27;s studio for Stone Island Marina ad
Stone Island
Man in a cap, shirt, shorts, and sneakers, standing by canvases, Stone Island brand
Stone Island
Back view of a Stone Island Marina jacket with hood displayed against a white background alongside a branding tag
Stone Island
Stone Island

