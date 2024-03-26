Stone Island Marina Debuts Spring/Summer '24 Collection

Stone Island's Marina division has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featuring understated colors and relaxed looks.

The pieces for the collection—which were photographed by David Sims under artistic direction from Ferdinando Verderi—comprise soft colors with underemphasized but flattering accents. Included is a boatneck knit made of raw hand organic cotton in a loose fit, raw linen canvas pants, and a hooded blouson that's also raw linen canvas.

Other pieces include Bermuda shorts, a hooded knit, and accessories such as a 6-panel cap and tote bag. Artist Soldier stars in the collection, which is accompanied by a video showcasing the pieces, seen above.

Check out some images of the collection below.