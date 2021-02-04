You probably know that H&M is the longtime industry leader in obtainable, ahead-of-trend items ranging from trousers to tees to accessories. But what you may not know is that Lee Jeans has an equally storied—and stylish—past. Founded in the late 19th century, Lee has long been a pioneer in the denim game. From selling overall dungarees via its own mail order catalog to putting the first zipper on a pair of jeans in 1927, Lee’s always been an innovator, even becoming the unofficial must-have pants for the early-’80s hip-hop scene. That history makes Lee the perfect partner for H&M. Even better, both companies are looking to the future with this collaboration, creating denim using water-saving washes, low-impact dyes, and sustainable metal trims, alongside vegan back patches and a notable absence of harmful chemicals. And it’s not just the Lee x H&M denim that’s produced sustainably. Throughout collaboration, the labels have partnered to create knitwear using reclaimed Texloop™ materials and organic cotton.

Of course, that’s only part of the story. The Lee x H&M collaboration also looks amazing and is packed with stylish must-own workwear items for spring. So read on, get acquainted, and cop yourself some new gear before this capsule collection is all gone.