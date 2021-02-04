You probably know that H&M is the longtime industry leader in obtainable, ahead-of-trend items ranging from trousers to tees to accessories. But what you may not know is that Lee Jeans has an equally storied—and stylish—past. Founded in the late 19th century, Lee has long been a pioneer in the denim game. From selling overall dungarees via its own mail order catalog to putting the first zipper on a pair of jeans in 1927, Lee’s always been an innovator, even becoming the unofficial must-have pants for the early-’80s hip-hop scene. That history makes Lee the perfect partner for H&M. Even better, both companies are looking to the future with this collaboration, creating denim using water-saving washes, low-impact dyes, and sustainable metal trims, alongside vegan back patches and a notable absence of harmful chemicals. And it’s not just the Lee x H&M denim that’s produced sustainably. Throughout collaboration, the labels have partnered to create knitwear using reclaimed Texloop™ materials and organic cotton.
Of course, that’s only part of the story. The Lee x H&M collaboration also looks amazing and is packed with stylish must-own workwear items for spring. So read on, get acquainted, and cop yourself some new gear before this capsule collection is all gone.
Denim Bucket Hat
PRICE: $18
Behold, the perfect Denim Bucket Hat. This Bucket Hat has a deep fit, small brim, and a rugged, raw denim construction that makes the right hat for any weather. Roll it up, crumple it in your pocket, or throw it at the bottom of your bag, and the Denim Bucket Hat will pop up looking great and ready to wear. As an added bonus, its raw denim that’s made with water-saving techniques will age and break in flawlessly, showing the world just how much you’ve worn it and love it.
Cotton T-Shirt
PRICE: $20
H&M tees are top notch, and this one is no exception. This Cotton T-shirt boasts a stylish fit that’s neither too-tight nor too-small, a classic silhouette that suits its heritage graphic sitting at the left breast. “130 Years of Jeans,” it reads. What else do you need to know?
Relaxed Jeans
PRICE: $50
If you’ve grown tired of skinnies, these Relaxed Jeans are for you. The legs are roomy at the thigh, with a straight fit that gives you plenty of space through the calf and cuff, making them great for lounging or running around the city. And the white wash, created using techniques designed to save water, stands out while being surprisingly easy to clean. And if you don’t wanna wash ‘em every week, that’s fine too, because they look dope with a slight patina on ‘em too.
Cotton Sweatshirt
PRICE: $35
Outside of T-shirts, only one other item can match jeans for their timeless, trendless nature: a crewneck sweatshirt. And this Cotton Sweatshirt is a beauty, featuring a regular fit with a straight hem that hits just below the belt and a Lee Jeans print across the front. Buy one now, and wear it for literally the rest of your life.
Cotton Joggers
PRICE: $35
If you want to add something totally novel to your wardrobe we can’t recommend these Cotton Joggers enough. I mean, what’s cooler than Joggers that also read “Lee”?! Just like the rest of this capsule collection, these Joggers are neither too-tight nor too-slim and are made with sustainability in mind.
Denim Shopper
PRICE: $25
Now that you’ve got all this Lee x H&M gear, you’re going to need something to carry it in. Enter this Denim Shopper, made from raw indigo denim with just the right amount of room to pick up groceries or pack for a weekend away. And just like the Denim Bucket Hat, this bag will only get better with age, breaking in to perfection over time.
Denim Jacket
PRICE: $50
This Denim Jacket is the antidote to trucker jacket fatigue. With a long cut, button front, and four patch pockets, it’s got that OG workwear styling that looks fantastic in any situation. And in a raw or light wash, you can buy one for every occasion.
Denim Overalls
PRICE: $60
Lee made its name selling dungarees, a history these Denim Overalls embody to the fullest. With a comfortable, full fit and bib pocket to store whatever you need, you’ll want to wear these everywhere. And we agree that you should.
Regular Jeans
PRICE: $40
The right mid-wash denim is hard to find, but this pair of Regular Jeans fit that bill and then some. In a traditional design with a straight leg that’s neither slim nor baggy, this pair of jeans will be your daily companion for years to come, accompanying you to school, work, nights out, and everything in between. Cop now and enjoy them for years.