The Neighbourhood joins forces with Pigeons & Planes on a capsule inspired by frontman Jesse Rutherford's alter ego.

The three-piece collection arrives less than four months the Los Angeles-based brand released their Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones studio album, which introduced fans to the enigmatic Chip Chrome. Rutherford recently spoke to Pigeons & Planes about the "internet addicted" alter-ego, and how he developed Chip during his extensive hiatus from social media.

"I think Chip has given me the ability to not feel like I'm losing something if I'm not posting every day. I still struggle with it," Rutherford said about the metallic character, which also nods to David Bowie. "When you're on the internet at all and you're part of that flow and you're actively participating, it's hard to not think about it in the back of your head. I think I got to a point when I was off of it for so long that it wasn't even in the back of my head, which was really nice."

The Silver Lining capsule features a short-sleeve tee with a Chip graphic on the front, as well as a co-branded crew neck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. The pieces, which range between $35 and $75, are available now at the Complex SHOP.