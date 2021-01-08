Patrick Mahomes is known for his versatile, creative style on the football field. Few QBs in the history of the game can throw a no-look bullet, a cross body bomb, a sidearm rope, or even a shovel pass quite like number 15. Oh, and when he wants, dude can run too. But few people know Mahomes’ off-field style is equally strong, with the 2018 NFL MVP favoring a mix of high-end streetwear and tailored suits, often offset with a pair of trademark Oakley sunglasses. In fact, sunglasses have become so central to Mahomes’ outfits that he created his own Signature Series pair of Oakley Sutro Lites earlier this season. Though Mahomes has been spotted wearing his Signature Series Oakley Sutro Lites throughout the fall, he officially unveiled his new sunglasses at this past Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Inspired by Mahomes’ dedication to dressing well and those new signature shades, we decided to take a look back at some of Mahomes’ best off-duty style moments, breaking down exactly what makes his drip so dynamic.
Streetwear Staples
Mahomes keeps it simple here, sporting a Supreme T-shirt, flannel, black jeans, and red high-tops, alongside an early sneak peak of his Signature Series Oakley Sutro Lite sunglasses and a most-responsible mask. With a simple silhouette and an interplay of red, black, and white, the man known as “2 PM” creates a balanced look that proves streetwear basics always work well, even right before a big game.
Suit and Sneakers
Pulling off a checkered suit with sneakers can be tricky, but Mahomes knows how to nail it, making sure to go with cropped pants and preventing things from becoming too busy by eschewing socks for au natural ankles. Details like that help keep this outfit relaxed and sporty, a feel that only benefits from his subtle, tonal print Louis Vuitton luggage. Clearly Mahomes was feeling this look too, because it’s what he wore walking into Super Bowl LIV, where he beat the San Francisco 49ers and walked away with the game’s MVP award.
Elevated Streetwear
This look is like an upgraded version of the first Mahomes outfit featured in this story. By swapping out the skate tee for an allover print Fendi shirt and opting for fluorescent yellow Adidas runners instead of red high-tops, the star QB adds a luxurious visual energy to this otherwise simple outfit.
Traditional Tailoring
You already know Patrick Mahomes can wear a striking checkered suit with the best of them, but this outfit relies on the little things to level up. His side-lacing cap toe shoes, polka dot socks, and rose gold watch recall the sprezzatura craze of the 2010s, while custom “2 PM” monograms on his shirtsleeve and mask prove that nailing the details makes all the difference. Even better, the rose gold lenses on Mahomes' Oakleys match his watch, which is the kind of coordination that makes a good fit great.
Style With Purpose
Looking good is one thing, but dressing with a purpose can truly make a solid fit great. By rocking this jersey, Mahomes pays tribute to legendary Negro Leagues team the Kansas City Monarchs, while simultaneously giving a nod to his adopted hometown. Sounds like a grand slam to us.
Playoffs Bound
This is it, the moment Patrick Mahomes officially debuted his Signature Series Oakley Sutro Lites ahead of the Chiefs’ final regular season game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, January 3. Though you can’t see all the details here, Mahomes’ Signature Series Sutro Lites are packed with special features. They come in red, which represents Mahomes' current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and his alma mater, Texas Tech, and also boast sick touches like a digital clock print on the stems, a nod to his nicknames “Showtime” and “2pm,” as well as lenses etched with the roman numeral “II” in reference to the QB’s full name, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. Like Mahomes’ on-field talents, these sunglasses are audacious and make a statement no matter where they go. Pair that punchy package with a red Burberry hoodie, a black bomber, and his signature black jeans, and you’ve got a look that’s eye-catching but cool enough not to be overwhelming. Showtime indeed!
Grab your pair of the Oakley Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series now on Oakley.com.