This is it, the moment Patrick Mahomes officially debuted his Signature Series Oakley Sutro Lites ahead of the Chiefs’ final regular season game against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, January 3. Though you can’t see all the details here, Mahomes’ Signature Series Sutro Lites are packed with special features. They come in red, which represents Mahomes' current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and his alma mater, Texas Tech, and also boast sick touches like a digital clock print on the stems, a nod to his nicknames “Showtime” and “2pm,” as well as lenses etched with the roman numeral “II” in reference to the QB’s full name, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II. Like Mahomes’ on-field talents, these sunglasses are audacious and make a statement no matter where they go. Pair that punchy package with a red Burberry hoodie, a black bomber, and his signature black jeans, and you’ve got a look that’s eye-catching but cool enough not to be overwhelming. Showtime indeed!

