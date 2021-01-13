If you haven't started shopping for some new clothing to kick off the new year, there's a great range of products to pick up this week including collaborations from some of our favorite brands. Awake NY has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based brand BornxRaised to drop a run of charitable co-branded products. Daily Paper is finally releasing products it made with Off-White and Surf Ghana that commemorate the skate park all three brands helped fund in Ghana. Meanwhile, Supreme has decided to drop one last collaboration before they wrap up their Fall/Winter season, a Nike Goadome boot that is sure to resonate with many New Yorkers.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from Alife, Uniqlo, Satisfy Running, and more, below.