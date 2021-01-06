Finally, it's 2021. Everyone is back from their holiday breaks. Everyone is working on their New Year's Resolutions. And some people are already itching to spend all those holiday gift cards and wads of cash that have been burning a hole in their pockets on some new gear.

Luckily for those looking to add to their wardrobe early on in the calendar year, this week is filled with various drops that are worthy of being your first cop of 2021. Highlights include the first delivery from Human Made's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, New Era fitted caps from Fear of God Essentials, and sustainable outerwear from Canada Goose. This week's most anticipated release is easily Gucci's collab with The North Face that is making its retail debut at a limited number of locations across the country today.

Take a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.