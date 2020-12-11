If you were lucky enough to meet Donatella Versace’s avatar at ComplexLand, and came away with a pair of limited-edition Trigreca sneakers, you’re probably thinking to yourself, Hey, I need something to wear with these. And you’re right. To help get your gear on track, we selected these five Versace accessories to perfectly complement your Trigrecas and any other Versace items you have in your closet. Read up, click the links, and upgrade your drip with some hefty doses of luxe Mediterranean swagger.

Medusa Biggie Sunglasses

PRICE: $303

Sure, Biggie made these shades famous, but now they can be yours. As classic as they come, you can grab a pair of the Medusa Biggie Sunglasses and wear them for the rest of your life.

Resin Medusa Ring

PRICE: $375

With this ring, you can wear the Versace Medusa head everywhere you go, showing everyone you know what's up.

Round Enamel Medusa Necklace

PRICE: $550

You need this necklace to match your ring of course, but it’s more than enough to stand on its own, and can be worn with everything from a printed silk shirt to evening tailoring.

Greca Ribbon Belt

PRICE: $295

In the 2020s, your outfit isn’t complete without a bold, luxury belt. With a Greca pattern ribbon, this piece has plenty of Grecanici charm and is designed to perfectly match your new Trigreca sneakers.

V-Code Backpack

PRICE: $762

A backpack for the ages, this piece features Greca-pattern accents and Medusa head graphics on its clips. Cop one now and use it to carry all your ComplexLand loot.

Medusa Logo Socks

PRICE: $47

If you want to wear you Trigrecas out, you're going to need socks. And you know you don't want to be cross-branding either. So, pick up a pair of these Versace socks to put together a solid kit that matches from top to toe.