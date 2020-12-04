Post Malone is pairing up with Crocs once again to drop the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II next week.

The new unisex clog comes in a black and pink colorway, with a chunky outsole, adjustable backstraps, and Post Malone-branded rivets and lanyard clips. Check out these bad boys below.

Image via David Brandon Geeting

Of course it wouldn't be a Crocs collab without custom charms. Crocs and Posty also joined forces to create a PostyCo Pink 3 Pack and PostyCo Black 3 Pack of Jibbitz™ charms. The charms include grapes, a heart, a rubber duck, and images of the rapper’s face.

This will be Malone’s fifth drop with Crocs, as one of the brand’s most frequent collaborators. Their 2019 Duet Max release has been considered their most successful collab so far.

In celebration of the Duet II, Post Malone x Crocs is giving away 5,000 pairs to fans in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Salt Lake City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Paris, and Berlin.

“Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I’m saying ‘thank you’ to my fans. Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I’m excited about what we came up with this time around,” the “Rockstar” artist said in a press release. “Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember.”

The limited edition Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II will be released globally on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. ET. They’ll be sold for $59.99 wherever you buy Crocs, and the charms will be sold separately for $11.99 a pack.

Add this to the list of Malone's highly coveted merch collaborations in 2020, which also include the rapper’s ongoing partnership with Los Angeles-based sunglasses brand Arnette. Back in October, the duo dropped their third collaboration, the Bio-Acetate collection.