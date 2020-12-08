Award-winning British designer Christopher Ræburn will be relaunching pionerring Italian designer Massimo Osti's Left Hand and ST95 brands for Autumn/Winter 2021.

Left Hand and ST95 were formed in the mid-1990s, using the technical insights Osti made his own with his legendary work with Stone Island and C.P. Company. The design and development of both brands will now be led by Ræburn in his RÆBURN Lab in East London.

With a focus on newly developed materials, Left Hand – founded in 1993 – coupled Osti’s forward- thinking design skills and passion for innovation to create a unique brand DNA. The new collection for Autumn/Winter 2021 will feature jackets, liners and jersey, all in keeping with the brand’s original aesthetic yet evolved for the fashion landscape of today.

ST95 originally launched in 1995 and was known for its more atheltic-inspired aesthetic, focusing on a younger audience than Left Hand. For Autumn/Winter 2021, ST95 is being reimagined with a still youthful and sustainably-minded market.

The brand will produce forward-thinking, unexpected and contemporary clothing that will be showcased to a hand-picked, select number of international retailers in February 2021. Keep it locked for upcoming information on the releases in the next few months.