Free Assembly’s Affordable Winter Line is Here to Keep You Warm

When it comes to style, Free Assembly is all about combining fashion and function. This winter, the brand is releasing an affordable, new collection made in part from recycled materials, furthering its commitment to sustainability. Step into Free Assembly’s closet, as it continues to provide clothing that’s as good looking as it is affordable, and walk out feeling cozy and looking chic.

Fleece Feeling

This season, sherpa is clutch, khakis are a can-do, and stripes will always do you right. Made with 100% recycled polyester, Free Assembly’s Patch Pocket Sherpa Fleece is soft and sure to keep you warm, while its Everyday LS Pocket Tee boasts a mindfully-crafted organic cotton construction to give you a vibrant, fashionable feeling that’s also good for the planet. Both stylish and affordable, the Fatigue Pants in officer khaki are a sure fire way to finish your fit.

Layer Up

Layers are always lit, so this multi-piece ensemble is all the inspiration you need to hit streets this season. The plaid red CPO Shirt Jacket has a polar fleece lining for superior warmth and an exterior made of 100% cotton. And no winter wardrobe is complete without a vest. This Patch Pocket Fleece Vest is made of 100% recycled polyester, which means it’s soft but durable. Even better, the Chunky Waffle Hoodie is made with a plush knit fabric, while the E-Waist Khaki Utility Pants are lined with a cozy, plaid flannel.

Puffer Piece

A puffer jacket paired with a fleece shirt and a tee is a go-to clothing combination made for the winter. And a fashionably functional pair of pants to match goes a long way. Even better, Free Assembly’s Classic Puffer Jacket is as durable as it is light and comes complete with a drawstring hoodie for your comfort. The Two-Pocket Fleece Shirt comes in a classic cut, giving you a seamless silhouette, while the Everyday LS Burgundy Pocket Tee is a long-sleeve layer creating just the right contrast between it and the dark olive E-Waist Utility Pants. With prices this affordable, these purchases are a no-brainer.

Camo Condition

In fashion, pairing shades of green with bold orange and dark-rinse denim creates a fresh fit that will leave you looking good no matter the winter weather conditions. Made from 100% recycled polyester, Free Assembly’s Classic Puffer Jacket and Patch Pocket Sherpa Fleece Vest are soft, breathable, and just what you need to survive the winter weather. The vibrant orange Two-Pocket Fleece Shirt is made from 100% recycled polyester and pops perfectly against the navy blue Chunky Waffle Raglan Crew. And to tie the whole outfit together, look to this pair of dark rinse 3D washed jeans.

Textural Takes

Free Assembly’s pine needle green pieces are a win from head to toe. This CPO Shirt Jacket has a 100% recycled cotton exterior to keep you warm, while the Patch Pocket Sherpa Fleece Vest is made of 100% recycled polyester to keep you toasty and content. To accent the outfit, the navy blue Raglan Crew is a nice layering piece that can also add some texture to your ensemble with its plush, waffle-knit fabric. And last but not least, the black E-Waist Utility Pants don’t disappoint as they match with virtually anything while keeping you comfy thanks to a warm, plaid flannel interior. The affordable price doesn’t disappoint either.