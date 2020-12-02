Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God has let loose the pre-fall 2021 component of its Seventh Collection experience.

FoG fans should have plenty here to obsess over, including top-tier Italian and American creativity on full display across luxury suedes, leathers, and much more. According to Hypebeast, the range was heavily inspired by 1980s and '90s films, as it fuses minimalism and classic tailoring with the softness of luxury American sportswear. Some standout pieces in the pre-fall collection include boxy overcoats, pinstripe blazers, quarter-zip hoodies, a baseball jersey, and an oversized camo jacket that features a new stencil version of the FG logo.

Lorenzo spoke about the Seventh Collection in an interview with WWD earlier this year, explaining that the pieces highlighted the brand's evolution, rather than a departure from its earlier collections and aesthetics.

"The direction is always the same," Lorenzo said. "It’s chasing the space between elegance and comfortability and trying to land the plane in those two words. We’ve just added categories and new vocabulary. ... I think for the first time, the story is really around our maturation as a brand. Two years ago [in our campaign] with Jared Leto, we built this set that was built outside of time and space and there was this eternal theme and we’re still playing with the theme but it’s in the pieces. We’re demanding not to be considered street, emerging or contemporary, but a definition of what fashion is, where it is today and where it’s going."

You can check out FoG's pre-fall 2021 lookbook below.

Image via Sebastian Kim/Fear of God

