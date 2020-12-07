With how the economy is doing these days, Cardi B's fans were not-too-amused after she publicly debated whether to spend $88,000 on a purse on Sunday.

On Monday, she finally revealed what the purse looked like, and now Twitter is even less enthralled with the rapper entertaining the idea of dropping so much money on the bag.

"This this !!" she tweeted alongside pictures of the purse, which people were quick to say looked like an Ugg boot. When a fan pointed out to her that it "ain't even that cute tho," Cardi replied, "It's not about being cute it's about the value. In 3 years I can auction it for double."

"Should I spend 88K for this damn purse?" Cardi wrote in the tweet that sent her fans into a frenzy on Sunday. "Omggg it's tempting." She was immediately met with plenty of Twitter users telling her that no one wants to see her say this, especially in a time where there's a pandemic that's making it difficult for people to work, and in turn pay rent. In response to the criticism, she promised to match donations to charities if people shared their receipts.

"Any charity or foundation drop your receipts under the comment I will match what you donated and match your donation to that same charity or foundation," she wrote. "Lets match energy." In addition, she also revealed that she's already donated two million dollars to charity in 2020 alone, and she promises that she will do "something very special in another country" sometime next year.

Check out reactions to the purse, which definitely isn't worth $88k, below.