Christmas is now just days away. Whether you're looking to get some last-minute shopping in, or are looking to get some gifts for yourself, there are plenty of great style releases to consider this week.

Fear of God has just relaesed its Holiday 2020 Essentials collection, ASAP Rocky's creative team AWGE has collaborated with Marine Serre, and Playboi Carti has just dropped a ton of new merch to commemorate the release of Whole Lotta Red. Meanwhile, streetwear brands like Stray Rats and Felt USA have dropped a great range of graphic T-shirts, long sleeves, and hoodies to keep you looking fresh for the new year.

Check out these releases, and others from Davide Sorrenti, AAPE, and No Sesso, in this week's best style releases.