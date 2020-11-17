Yoon Ahn's brand Ambush has been having a white-hot 2020, working on new collaborations with Nike and the NBA. Ambush looks to continue its hot streak as it reveals it's latest collaboration with Beats by Dre to deliver new, special-edition glow in the dark PowerBeats.

These PowerBeats are wireless, optimizing high-performance equipment with sleek glow in the dark style to make them perfect to wear both day and night. They also come with eartips in four size options and a USB-A charging cable. Beats also dropped two ads featuring Yoon Ahn and Burna Boy both talking about what glow and music meant to them, in relation to the news collaboration.

"I live in the middle of Shibuya and I am always inspired by how the city just glows at night time," Yoon said about her inspirations behind the design. "I thought it would be really cool to design a product that could capture that same city energy when you’re outside late at night listening to music. This collaboration was designed for everyone who is confident, having fun, being creative and trying new things -- those kids always seem to glow the brightest."

The Ambush x Beats by Dre glow in the dark PowerBeats will be available on Nov. 18 at Apple.com, Dover Street Market, select Nordstrom stores, and Nodstrom.com for a retail price of $199.95.

Check out some shots of the new collab down below.